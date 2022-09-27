Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Has $212,000 Stock Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,378 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 248 shares during the quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ABNB. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Airbnb by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,345,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,635,729,000 after acquiring an additional 996,378 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 23.4% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,837,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,376,753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627,359 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 30.5% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,953,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,224,897,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029,742 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Airbnb by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,587,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,429,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Airbnb by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,183,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,981 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Airbnb Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $103.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.97 billion, a PE ratio of 56.41 and a beta of 1.14. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.71 and a fifty-two week high of $212.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. Airbnb had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 26.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

ABNB has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $185.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Airbnb from $195.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Airbnb from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Airbnb from $210.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.56.

Insider Transactions at Airbnb

In related news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.32, for a total transaction of $23,830,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,750,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,139,627.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.98, for a total transaction of $106,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $633,321.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.32, for a total transaction of $23,830,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,750,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,139,627.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 833,644 shares of company stock valued at $95,196,464. Corporate insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Profile

(Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.