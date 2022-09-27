Veracity Capital LLC Sells 463 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Veracity Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,270 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 463 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 5.0% during the first quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 29.5% during the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 109.6% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 35,704 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,912,000 after purchasing an additional 18,671 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 19.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 466,569 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $116,469,000 after purchasing an additional 77,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 7.9% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE SHW opened at $209.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.17 billion, a PE ratio of 31.43, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.05. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $206.40 and a 1 year high of $354.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $237.87 and its 200 day moving average is $247.64.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.81 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.01 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 82.04%. The business’s revenue was down 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 36.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on SHW. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $313.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams to $305.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $310.39.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

(Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Featured Stories

