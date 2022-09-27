Veracity Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Veracity Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,611 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the quarter. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 90.4% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 476 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 764.4% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 510 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. 57.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on AEM. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$100.00 to C$89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$98.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$89.00 to C$91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Shares of AEM stock opened at $37.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a fifty-two week low of $36.69 and a fifty-two week high of $67.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.74.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 7.56%. On average, analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.91%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

