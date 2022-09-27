Veracity Capital LLC Takes Position in First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG)

Veracity Capital LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 691.0% in the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 331,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,081,000 after purchasing an additional 289,449 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $965,000. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $565,000. Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 129.4% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 104,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after acquiring an additional 58,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 27,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Natural Gas ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:FCG opened at $21.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.86. First Trust Natural Gas ETF has a twelve month low of $15.70 and a twelve month high of $31.07.

First Trust Natural Gas ETF Company Profile

First Trust ISE-Revere Natural Gas Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE-REVERE Natural Gas Index (the Index). The Index is an equal-weighted index consisting of exchange-listed companies that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the exploration and production of natural gas.

