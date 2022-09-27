Veracity Capital LLC Trims Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Veracity Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 654 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Townsend & Associates Inc bought a new stake in S&P Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its position in S&P Global by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 68,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,999,000 after acquiring an additional 8,774 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC boosted its position in S&P Global by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in S&P Global by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its position in S&P Global by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $404.00 to $419.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on S&P Global from $440.00 to $416.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on S&P Global from $472.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on S&P Global from $540.00 to $434.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on S&P Global from $450.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $416.43.

S&P Global Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $315.43 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $363.60 and a 200 day moving average of $363.39. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $311.87 and a fifty-two week high of $484.21. The company has a market capitalization of $105.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.91 by ($0.10). S&P Global had a net margin of 38.49% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

In other news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.49, for a total transaction of $1,175,968.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $906,597.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 3,200 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.49, for a total transaction of $1,175,968.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $906,597.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.78, for a total transaction of $1,157,340.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,783 shares in the company, valued at $2,616,745.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,150 shares of company stock valued at $10,146,219. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

S&P Global Profile

(Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

See Also

