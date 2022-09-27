Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Purchases 790 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,429 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHP. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 7,901.8% in the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,500,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,656,000 after purchasing an additional 6,419,434 shares during the period. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 211.8% in the first quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 9,156,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,886,000 after purchasing an additional 6,219,369 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 5,512.3% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,410,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 4,332,113 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 201.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,511,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the first quarter valued at about $61,128,000.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF stock opened at $52.23 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 12-month low of $52.23 and a 12-month high of $64.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.49.

