Collective Family Office LLC Buys Shares of 10,000 Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Collective Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 897,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,072,000 after purchasing an additional 13,173 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $187,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 506.5% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 470,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,378,000 after buying an additional 392,505 shares in the last quarter. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $175,000. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 100.1% in the 1st quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 226,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,071,000 after acquiring an additional 113,209 shares in the last quarter.

PGX stock opened at $11.72 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.69. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $11.71 and a 12-month high of $15.19.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

