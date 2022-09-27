16,502 Shares in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) Purchased by Veracity Capital LLC

Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 58,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 39,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 79,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 17,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 71,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,269 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Stock Down 3.1 %

MUFG stock opened at $4.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.28 billion, a PE ratio of 7.97, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.74. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.67 and a twelve month high of $6.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.61.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Company Profile

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group ( NYSE:MUFG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.70 billion during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.36% and a net margin of 13.26%. On average, equities analysts predict that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MUFG Bank, Ltd. that provides various financial services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.

