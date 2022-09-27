Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. Sells 108 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. CSS LLC IL raised its holdings in AbbVie by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 8,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. increased its position in AbbVie by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 8,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 796,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,812,000 after purchasing an additional 51,017 shares during the period. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,645,000. Finally, GQG Partners LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 214.4% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 37,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,034,000 after purchasing an additional 25,358 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of ABBV opened at $141.21 on Tuesday. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.86 and a 12-month high of $175.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $141.61 and its 200 day moving average is $149.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The stock has a market cap of $249.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.72.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 158.41% and a net margin of 22.03%. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.11 EPS. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on ABBV. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of AbbVie to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Argus decreased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.35.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

