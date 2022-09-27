Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Purchases 607 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,873 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth about $1,346,805,000. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 58,633,421 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,934,465,000 after acquiring an additional 8,531,311 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in CVS Health by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,865,662 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $11,321,923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628,740 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $262,167,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in CVS Health by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,261,304 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,997,837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450,990 shares in the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on CVS. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $113.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.59.

Insider Activity at CVS Health

CVS Health Price Performance

In other CVS Health news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $2,344,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,355,032. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CVS opened at $97.74 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $100.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.15. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $81.78 and a 12-month high of $111.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $128.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.73.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $80.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.38 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 2.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 35.77%.

CVS Health Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Recommended Stories

