16,238 Shares in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Bought by Keudell Morrison Wealth Management

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AMCR. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Amcor by 24,433.3% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,665 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amcor during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 78.9% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co grew its position in Amcor by 80.1% during the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 5,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amcor during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. 47.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AMCR shares. CLSA started coverage on shares of Amcor in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Amcor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded Amcor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.15.

Amcor Stock Performance

NYSE:AMCR opened at $10.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $16.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.77. Amcor plc has a 1 year low of $10.66 and a 1 year high of $13.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.24. Amcor had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 27.37%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amcor plc will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amcor Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.57%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 1,429,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total transaction of $17,374,001.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 209,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,540,747.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Amcor news, insider Eric V. Roegner sold 1,035,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total value of $13,029,709.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 278,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,501,114.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 1,429,959 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total value of $17,374,001.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 209,115 shares in the company, valued at $2,540,747.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,905,114 shares of company stock valued at $35,840,080 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Amcor Profile

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

