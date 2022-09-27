AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Stock Position Reduced by Keudell Morrison Wealth Management

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lessened its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,165 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises 1.5% of Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel increased its stake in AbbVie by 311.3% in the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABBV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on AbbVie to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on AbbVie from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group cut their target price on AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Argus lowered their price target on AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.35.

AbbVie Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE:ABBV opened at $141.21 on Tuesday. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.86 and a 1-year high of $175.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $141.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.72.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 158.41% and a net margin of 22.03%. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.89%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

