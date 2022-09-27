Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC trimmed its holdings in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Life Storage during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,040,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Life Storage by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,610,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,625,358,000 after buying an additional 785,706 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Life Storage by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,499,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $631,864,000 after buying an additional 547,484 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Life Storage by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,478,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $348,121,000 after buying an additional 386,710 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Life Storage by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 815,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,585,000 after buying an additional 325,597 shares during the period. 91.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:LSI opened at $108.57 on Tuesday. Life Storage, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.66 and a 12-month high of $154.45. The firm has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of 28.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $125.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.76.

Life Storage ( NYSE:LSI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.44). Life Storage had a net margin of 33.90% and a return on equity of 9.20%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Life Storage, Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. This is an increase from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Life Storage’s payout ratio is currently 114.89%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Life Storage from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Life Storage from $166.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Life Storage from $138.00 to $135.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 19th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $141.00 to $133.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Life Storage from $160.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Life Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.45.

In other news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 5,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.22, for a total transaction of $661,873.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,044,442.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Life Storage Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

