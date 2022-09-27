Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Buys Shares of 15,627 Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brick & Kyle Associates grew its holdings in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 56,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. PFG Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 32,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 135,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 23,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. Finally, Goodwin Daniel L boosted its stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 41,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ PEY opened at $19.21 on Tuesday. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1-year low of $19.12 and a 1-year high of $22.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.16.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were paid a $0.067 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. This is a positive change from Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%.

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

