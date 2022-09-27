Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Has $242,000 Stock Holdings in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its position in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,641 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Dutch Bros were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dutch Bros during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,136,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dutch Bros during the 4th quarter worth approximately $419,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 331.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 900,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,836,000 after purchasing an additional 691,872 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Dutch Bros during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,778,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 164,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,371,000 after purchasing an additional 98,666 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dutch Bros alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on BROS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Dutch Bros from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Dutch Bros from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on Dutch Bros from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Dutch Bros from $30.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Dutch Bros from $30.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.40.

Dutch Bros Stock Performance

BROS opened at $31.80 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion and a PE ratio of -96.36. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.05 and a 1 year high of $81.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $186.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.56 million. Dutch Bros had a negative net margin of 2.54% and a positive return on equity of 0.55%. The business’s revenue was up 44.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Dutch Bros Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Brian Maxwell sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,153,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,144,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Brian Maxwell sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,153,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,144,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Charles Jemley sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total value of $3,933,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,167,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,010,240.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 210,125 shares of company stock worth $9,392,648. 49.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dutch Bros Profile

(Get Rating)

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. It offers Dutch Bros hot and cold espresso-based beverages, and cold brew coffee products, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks, tea, lemonade, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels. As of May 11, 2022, it operated 572 drive-thru coffee locations across 12 states in the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BROS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dutch Bros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dutch Bros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.