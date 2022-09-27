Equitable Trust Co. Has $991,000 Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Equitable Trust Co. cut its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PM. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. American National Bank lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 89.1% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth $33,000. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.13.

Shares of PM opened at $90.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $139.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.52 and a 200-day moving average of $98.44. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $85.64 and a one year high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 115.36%. Philip Morris International’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. Analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 27th. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.63%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 85.91%.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

