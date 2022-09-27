BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Shares Acquired by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,852 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,115 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $1,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in shares of BlackLine by 3.2% in the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,234,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,646,000 after acquiring an additional 69,791 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of BlackLine by 98.1% during the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,900,029 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,120,000 after acquiring an additional 941,030 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of BlackLine by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,471,318 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,340,000 after acquiring an additional 159,265 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BlackLine by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,427,632 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,531,000 after acquiring an additional 20,305 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of BlackLine by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,386,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,511,000 after acquiring an additional 347,980 shares during the period.

BL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut BlackLine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on BlackLine in a research report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut BlackLine from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on BlackLine in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackLine presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.80.

BL opened at $56.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.46, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.58. BlackLine, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.66 and a 1-year high of $135.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.92 and a beta of 0.80.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.03). BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 22.04% and a negative net margin of 15.09%. The business had revenue of $128.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.54 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total transaction of $31,210.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,157,765.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other BlackLine news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total value of $139,610.27. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 34,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,406,791.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total value of $31,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,157,765.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,997 shares of company stock valued at $204,000. 9.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

