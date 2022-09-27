Intermediate Capital Group (LON:ICP) Sets New 52-Week Low at $1,017.50

Intermediate Capital Group plc (LON:ICP – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,017.50 ($12.29) and last traded at GBX 1,031 ($12.46), with a volume of 506577 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,041 ($12.58).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ICP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,545 ($30.75) price objective on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Intermediate Capital Group from GBX 2,885 ($34.86) to GBX 2,700 ($32.62) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 30th.

Intermediate Capital Group Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,372.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,472.02. The company has a market capitalization of £3.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 565.76.

About Intermediate Capital Group

Intermediate Capital Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct it specializes in private debt, credit and equity investments. It invests in middle market, mature, growth capital, reinvestment, industry consolidations, bridge financing, restructuring of a shareholder base, acquisitions, public to private transactions with or without private equity backing, leveraged and acquisition finance, leveraged credit, partnership equity, management buyouts and management buyins, secondary investments, development capital, public quoted company finance, off-balance-sheet finance, refinancing and recapitalizations, and pre-IPO financing.

Featured Stories

