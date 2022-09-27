Veriti Management LLC Boosts Stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,098 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $387,000. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 69,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Charter Communications by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 54,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 214,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,114,000 after purchasing an additional 19,651 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CHTR. StockNews.com cut shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Charter Communications to $388.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Charter Communications from $555.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $670.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Charter Communications to $730.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $622.21.

Charter Communications Stock Performance

Shares of Charter Communications stock opened at $306.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $427.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $474.31. Charter Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $305.37 and a one year high of $753.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $8.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.92 by $1.88. Charter Communications had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 31.83%. The business had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

Further Reading

