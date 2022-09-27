PSI Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

PSI Advisors LLC cut its stake in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 504 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $86,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,230,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $614,406,000 after buying an additional 126,217 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 14.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,114,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,203,000 after buying an additional 523,061 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 24.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,708,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,463,000 after buying an additional 336,729 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 51.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,570,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,901,000 after buying an additional 530,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,144,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,361,000 after buying an additional 19,418 shares during the last quarter. 77.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EPR. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $64.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.75.

Shares of EPR opened at $36.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 9.00, a quick ratio of 9.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.74. EPR Properties has a twelve month low of $35.70 and a twelve month high of $56.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.61.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $160.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.39 million. EPR Properties had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 26.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that EPR Properties will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.15%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 183.33%.

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

