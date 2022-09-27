PSI Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

PSI Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 25.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $68,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Lpwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 883.9% in the 1st quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 110,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,630,000 after acquiring an additional 99,262 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 23,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 109.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $95.95 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.65. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $95.86 and a 12 month high of $115.50.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

