PSI Advisors LLC Grows Stake in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

PSI Advisors LLC raised its stake in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the quarter. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUBE. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of CubeSmart by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 21,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 7,735 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of CubeSmart by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 991,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,423,000 after acquiring an additional 90,737 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of CubeSmart by 70.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CubeSmart during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of CubeSmart by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 20,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198 shares during the last quarter. 96.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

CubeSmart Stock Performance

Shares of CUBE stock opened at $39.71 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.26. CubeSmart has a 52 week low of $38.67 and a 52 week high of $57.34. The company has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.11, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.50.

CubeSmart Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is currently 160.75%.

CUBE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on CubeSmart from $66.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on CubeSmart from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Raymond James lifted their price target on CubeSmart from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. TheStreet upgraded CubeSmart from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded CubeSmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

CubeSmart Profile

(Get Rating)

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.