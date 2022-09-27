PSI Advisors LLC Takes $44,000 Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $57,000.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ IEF opened at $95.21 on Tuesday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $95.07 and a 1-year high of $116.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.83.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.179 dividend. This represents a $2.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st.

(Get Rating)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.