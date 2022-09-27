PSI Advisors LLC Takes $44,000 Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $57,000.
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 1.7 %
NASDAQ IEF opened at $95.21 on Tuesday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $95.07 and a 1-year high of $116.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.83.
About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.
