iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) Shares Sold by PSI Advisors LLC

PSI Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating) by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 50.7% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 30.2% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of IYH opened at $253.08 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a one year low of $247.38 and a one year high of $302.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $270.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $274.09.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

