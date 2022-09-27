Clean Yield Group Sells 145 Shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ)

Clean Yield Group trimmed its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ – Get Rating) by 30.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 4,916.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA AGZ opened at $106.28 on Tuesday. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $105.62 and a 12 month high of $118.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $109.38 and a 200-day moving average of $110.23.

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

