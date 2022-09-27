PSI Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO)

PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Portillo’s by 54.1% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in Portillo’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Portillo’s by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 39,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Portillo’s by 131.0% during the 2nd quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 27,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Portillo’s during the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. 73.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on PTLO. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Portillo’s from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Portillo’s from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Portillo’s from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.11.

Portillo’s Stock Performance

Shares of PTLO opened at $20.91 on Tuesday. Portillo’s Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.84 and a 52 week high of $57.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. Portillo’s had a negative net margin of 1.21% and a negative return on equity of 1.88%. The business had revenue of $150.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.90 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Portillo’s Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Portillo’s Company Profile

Portillo's Inc owns and operates fast casual and quick service restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and milkshakes. As of June 26, 2022, it owned and operated 71 Portillo's restaurants across nine states.

