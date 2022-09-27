SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Shares Acquired by PSI Advisors LLC

PSI Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) by 674.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,585 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,735 shares during the quarter. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in SoFi Technologies by 3.0% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 56,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in SoFi Technologies by 113.3% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. raised its stake in SoFi Technologies by 8.9% during the first quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 21,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in SoFi Technologies by 125.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in SoFi Technologies by 18.1% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 12,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.19% of the company’s stock.

In other SoFi Technologies news, major shareholder Group Corp Softbank sold 5,381,785 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.99, for a total transaction of $43,000,462.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,900,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,301,878.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SOFI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on SoFi Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Mizuho increased their price target on SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) upgraded SoFi Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.36.

Shares of NASDAQ SOFI opened at $5.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.82 and a 1 year high of $24.65.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $362.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.39 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 7.30% and a negative net margin of 27.19%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

