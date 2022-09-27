PSI Advisors LLC Takes $111,000 Position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT)

PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 4,296 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors bought a new position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 28,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 8,942 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $141,000. 55.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Franklin BSP Realty Trust news, Director Buford H. Ortale purchased 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.82 per share, with a total value of $73,334.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,334. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Buford H. Ortale acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.77 per share, with a total value of $35,310.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,310. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Buford H. Ortale acquired 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.82 per share, for a total transaction of $73,334.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,334. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Price Performance

Separately, JMP Securities downgraded Franklin BSP Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th.

Shares of NYSE FBRT opened at $11.42 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 110.58, a current ratio of 110.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.00. Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.26 and a 12 month high of $17.74.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.355 dividend. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -46.41%.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Profile

Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages a portfolio of commercial real estate debt secured by properties located in the United States. The company also originates conduit loans; and invests in commercial real estate securities, as well as owns real estate acquired through foreclosure and deed in lieu of foreclosure, and purchased for investment.

