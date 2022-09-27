PSI Advisors LLC Acquires 200 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

PSI Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 571.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,437 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,330 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,023 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Darden Restaurants news, Director Nana Mensah sold 567 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total transaction of $66,356.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,170.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Darden Restaurants news, Director Nana Mensah sold 567 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total transaction of $66,356.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,170.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 41,442 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.71, for a total transaction of $5,168,231.82. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 222,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,745,480.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Darden Restaurants Trading Down 1.0 %

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $161.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.43.

DRI stock opened at $121.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $126.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.41. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.96 and a fifty-two week high of $160.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $15.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.30.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 40.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. Darden Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, June 23rd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to purchase up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 7th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 67.13%.

Darden Restaurants Profile

(Get Rating)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 29, 2022, it owned and operated 1,867 restaurants, which included 884 under the Olive Garden brand, 546 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 172 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 85 under the Yard House brand name, 62 under The Capital Grille brand, 45 under the Seasons 52 brand name, 42 under the Bahama Breeze brand, 28 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brand name, and 3 under the Capital Burger brand; and franchised 60 restaurants comprising 35 under the Olive Garden brand, 18 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 4 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 2 under The Capital Grille brand name, and 1 under the Bahama Breeze brand.Darden Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1968 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.