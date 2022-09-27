PSI Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDRV)

PSI Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDRV – Get Rating) by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 912 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDRV. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its holdings in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 4,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC grew its holdings in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 16,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF stock opened at $34.85 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.55. iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $34.69 and a 12-month high of $57.71.

