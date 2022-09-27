PSI Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

PSI Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 36.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 483 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1,940.0% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $496.00 to $406.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Monday, August 29th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $460.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $452.83.

In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total value of $2,936,995.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director John Donovan purchased 632 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $396.16 per share, with a total value of $250,373.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,392. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total transaction of $2,936,995.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $407.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $420.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $430.56. The company has a market cap of $108.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.66. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $324.23 and a 12-month high of $479.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $15.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.02 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 69.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.13 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

