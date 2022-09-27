Brinker Capital Investments LLC Sells 26,718 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,718 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC owned 0.07% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $6,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 175.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 137.1% during the 1st quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 2,467.2% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF alerts:

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SRLN opened at $41.33 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.12. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $40.62 and a 12-month high of $46.13.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.