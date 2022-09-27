PSI Advisors LLC Has $157,000 Stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

PSI Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 591 shares during the quarter. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Centene during the first quarter worth $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centene during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 145.5% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centene during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Centene during the first quarter worth $39,000. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CNC opened at $77.71 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Centene Co. has a 12 month low of $60.81 and a 12 month high of $98.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.88 and a 200-day moving average of $86.41. The company has a market capitalization of $44.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.52.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $35.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.56 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 1.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

Centene declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, June 17th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Shannon Bagley sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.21, for a total value of $829,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,898,668.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Centene news, EVP Shannon Bagley sold 9,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.21, for a total value of $829,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,898,668.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 4,480 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $394,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,985,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,680 shares of company stock worth $1,335,454 in the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CNC. Cowen decreased their price target on Centene from $108.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on Centene from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Loop Capital began coverage on Centene in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $97.00 target price on Centene in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Centene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $103.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.63.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

