Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Shares Sold by PSI Advisors LLC

PSI Advisors LLC cut its stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,719 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 95.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Performance

Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $23.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a PE ratio of 57.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.78. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.11 and a 12 month high of $36.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 292.69%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PEAK shares. Evercore ISI set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Healthpeak Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.42.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

See Also

