Clean Yield Group Has $39,000 Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Clean Yield Group lessened its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 39.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 2.6% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 4.7% during the first quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.9% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.8% during the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $325.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $336.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $231.00 to $220.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $364.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $316.70.

Ameriprise Financial Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of AMP stock opened at $253.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $270.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $269.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $219.99 and a 1 year high of $332.37. The stock has a market cap of $27.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.48.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.73 by $0.08. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 53.86% and a net margin of 23.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 23.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is presently 18.01%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ameriprise Financial news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.01, for a total transaction of $277,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,500 shares in the company, valued at $4,570,665. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

