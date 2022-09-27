Clean Yield Group Makes New Investment in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. J2 Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Newmont by 2.4% during the first quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 5,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Newmont by 8.7% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Newmont by 21.8% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Newmont by 2.7% during the first quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 5,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Newmont by 0.6% during the first quarter. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC now owns 27,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Newmont alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NEM shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Newmont from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Newmont from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Newmont from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Newmont from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Fundamental Research dropped their price target on shares of Newmont from $79.52 to $63.91 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Newmont currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.94.

Newmont Stock Performance

NYSE NEM opened at $40.59 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.10. The stock has a market cap of $32.22 billion, a PE ratio of 41.00 and a beta of 0.29. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.00 and a fifty-two week high of $86.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.82.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 6.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%. Newmont’s payout ratio is presently 222.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total value of $498,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 254,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,561,937.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $615,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,431,095. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total transaction of $498,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,561,937.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,081,920. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Newmont Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.