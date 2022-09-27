Clean Yield Group Grows Stock Position in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

Clean Yield Group increased its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) by 210.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the quarter. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Hecla Mining were worth $61,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Hecla Mining during the first quarter worth about $87,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Hecla Mining during the first quarter worth about $115,000. Oppenheimer & Close LLC increased its stake in Hecla Mining by 34.1% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC now owns 367,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 93,300 shares during the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV acquired a new stake in Hecla Mining during the first quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in Hecla Mining by 92.1% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 26,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 12,633 shares during the last quarter. 60.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on HL. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Hecla Mining from $5.25 to $4.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Hecla Mining from $5.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Hecla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

Hecla Mining Trading Down 3.3 %

HL stock opened at $3.51 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Hecla Mining has a 1 year low of $3.41 and a 1 year high of $7.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.87.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $191.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.50 million. Hecla Mining had a return on equity of 2.01% and a net margin of 0.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hecla Mining will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Hecla Mining Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $0.0063 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. This is an increase from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently -15.00%.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for sale to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors,; and doré containing silver and gold.

