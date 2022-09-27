Clean Yield Group Trims Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Clean Yield Group lowered its holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Dover were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DOV. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dover in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,199,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 6.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,039,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,889,052,000 after purchasing an additional 731,961 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 277.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 803,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,874,000 after purchasing an additional 590,242 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dover in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,771,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dover in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,881,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on DOV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Dover from $176.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Dover from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Dover to $135.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Dover from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.17.

Dover Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Dover stock opened at $117.95 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.47. Dover Co. has a 12-month low of $116.66 and a 12-month high of $184.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $16.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.39.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.06. Dover had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 26.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. Dover’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dover Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a $0.505 dividend. This is an increase from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is 25.70%.

About Dover

(Get Rating)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Featured Articles

