Clean Yield Group Sells 250 Shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC)

Clean Yield Group cut its stake in Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Tennant were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNC. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Tennant by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Tennant in the 1st quarter valued at $143,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Tennant in the 1st quarter valued at $249,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Tennant in the 1st quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Tennant by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. 88.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TNC shares. StockNews.com lowered Tennant from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. EF Hutton Acquisition Corp I started coverage on Tennant in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of TNC stock opened at $58.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 1.08. Tennant has a twelve month low of $54.90 and a twelve month high of $85.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.82.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $280.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.65 million. Tennant had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 5.18%. Tennant’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tennant will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

In other Tennant news, insider Richard H. Zay sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.78, for a total value of $176,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $827,630.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Tennant news, Director Carol S. Eicher sold 1,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total value of $108,230.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,525,358. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Richard H. Zay sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.78, for a total value of $176,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $827,630.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions.

