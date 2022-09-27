Clean Yield Group Cuts Stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Clean Yield Group reduced its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 333 shares during the quarter. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 20.8% in the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 9.3% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 19.4% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.4% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ:FITB opened at $32.09 on Tuesday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $31.80 and a twelve month high of $50.64. The company has a market cap of $22.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Dividend

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 29.09%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This is an increase from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 36.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FITB shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup lowered their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.47.

Insider Activity at Fifth Third Bancorp

In related news, Director Mitchell Feiger sold 8,734 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total value of $307,436.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,030 shares in the company, valued at $388,256. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Featured Articles

