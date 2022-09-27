Brinker Capital Investments LLC Sells 30,996 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC trimmed its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 113,352 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 30,996 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $6,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DVN. Foundation Resource Management Inc. boosted its position in Devon Energy by 2.6% in the first quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 69,158 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,089,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 41.9% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,538 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $662,000. Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 9,901 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 2,830 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 79.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,537 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total value of $242,956.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 270,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,472,904.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Devon Energy Stock Performance

Several brokerages have commented on DVN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Devon Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Devon Energy from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.06.

NYSE DVN opened at $55.18 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.53 and its 200-day moving average is $63.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $36.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.47. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $33.92 and a 12-month high of $79.40.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The energy company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 30.65% and a return on equity of 48.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 132.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 9.14%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

