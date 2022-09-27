Brinker Capital Investments LLC Lowers Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,277 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,533 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $6,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POOL. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Pool by 1.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,512,465 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,908,095,000 after acquiring an additional 80,027 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Pool by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,424,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,870,904,000 after acquiring an additional 12,654 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Pool by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,713,981 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $970,113,000 after acquiring an additional 68,052 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Pool by 14.7% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 966,232 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $408,571,000 after acquiring an additional 123,545 shares during the period. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Pool by 18.5% in the first quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 538,044 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $227,512,000 after acquiring an additional 83,986 shares during the period. 98.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Pool news, CFO Hart Melanie Housey sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.01, for a total transaction of $960,025.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,116,971.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of POOL opened at $311.93 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $356.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $386.30. Pool Co. has a 12-month low of $308.74 and a 12-month high of $582.27.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $7.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.40 by $0.19. Pool had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 68.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.37 earnings per share. Pool’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 18.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.80%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on POOL. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Pool from $570.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Pool in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $431.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Pool from $465.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Pool from $485.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Pool from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $446.80.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

