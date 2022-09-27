Brinker Capital Investments LLC Cuts Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lessened its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,357 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $6,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 444.4% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 987.5% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $263,646.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,009.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $119.74 on Tuesday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $118.22 and a 52-week high of $193.58. The stock has a market cap of $134.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $139.58 and a 200-day moving average of $138.73.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.08. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 95.77%. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.57%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on QCOM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.04.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

