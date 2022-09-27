Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Stock Holdings Lifted by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 191,404 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,150 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $6,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Research Corp increased its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 1.6% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 18,577 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 1.5% during the first quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 20,387 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 7.2% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,794 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 0.3% during the first quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 119,893 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,902,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. 58.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$46.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$54.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Suncor Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Suncor Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.38.

Shares of SU stock opened at $26.65 on Tuesday. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.34 and a 1 year high of $42.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.38. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 23.51%. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.3656 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is 27.66%.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

