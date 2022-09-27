DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $5.54 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,698 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,194 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF worth $5,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VSS. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 152.9% during the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 9,266.7% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 9,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of VSS opened at $92.78 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $92.49 and a 12 month high of $140.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $105.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.82.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

