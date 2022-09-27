DAVENPORT & Co LLC Acquires 286 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $5,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 5,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,019,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 110.6% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 334,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,217,000 after purchasing an additional 175,640 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 140,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the period. 94.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sun Communities Price Performance

Shares of SUI opened at $139.93 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $159.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.06. Sun Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.16 and a fifty-two week high of $211.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.26 billion, a PE ratio of 51.26, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Sun Communities Dividend Announcement

Sun Communities ( NYSE:SUI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.19). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 12.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on SUI. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $170.00 to $166.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 19th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $202.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sun Communities has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Bruce Thelen sold 6,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.40, for a total transaction of $1,139,936.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,154,848. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2022, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 603 developed MH, RV and marina properties comprising nearly 159,300 developed sites and over 45,700 wet slips and dry storage spaces in 39 states, Canada, Puerto Rico and the UK.

Further Reading

