DAVENPORT & Co LLC Increases Holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 169,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,021 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $6,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 312,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,229,000 after acquiring an additional 6,295 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $924,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 2,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicola Wealth Management LTD. lifted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 144,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,566,000 after buying an additional 20,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. TD Securities assumed coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.80.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Stock Performance

Shares of BIP opened at $38.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.88. The company has a market capitalization of $17.49 billion, a PE ratio of 55.36 and a beta of 0.74. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $36.00 and a fifty-two week high of $46.01.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 2.75% and a net margin of 5.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 208.70%.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 61,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 5,300 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.3 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 360,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

