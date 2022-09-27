Wesbanco Bank Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lowered its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 295,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 845 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $15,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 6.2% in the first quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 5,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 8.6% in the first quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 109,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,675,000 after acquiring an additional 8,694 shares in the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL raised its position in Pfizer by 49.9% in the first quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 8,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,816 shares in the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 52.3% in the first quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 7,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 23.6% in the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Price Performance

PFE opened at $43.83 on Tuesday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.94 and a 1 year high of $61.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.20 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 43.18%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group set a $59.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Pfizer Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.