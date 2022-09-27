Occidental Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 5,725 Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Occidental Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $170,000. Planning Center Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Krilogy Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $225,000. Mason & Associates Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, Brooklyn FI LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $303,000.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF stock opened at $39.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.63 and a 200-day moving average of $44.24. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $39.32 and a 1-year high of $52.22.

