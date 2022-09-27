Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Stock Position Lessened by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lowered its position in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,704 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vale during the second quarter valued at about $216,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Vale by 44.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 15,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 4,823 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vale by 319.3% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in Vale by 60.8% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 79,002 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after buying an additional 29,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Vale by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 203,688,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,855,813,000 after buying an additional 16,114,413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.78% of the company’s stock.

Vale Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of Vale stock opened at $12.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.62. The company has a market cap of $57.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Vale S.A. has a 1 year low of $11.16 and a 1 year high of $21.29.

Vale Cuts Dividend

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.67 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 57.75% and a net margin of 41.72%. As a group, analysts expect that Vale S.A. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.3907 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 21.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VALE has been the subject of several research reports. Exane BNP Paribas cut Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Vale from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Itaú Unibanco downgraded Vale to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities downgraded Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.23.

Vale Profile

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

